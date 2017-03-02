Gophers fans had a wait-and see approach the first few months of the 2016-17 season, so they didn’t realize right away this was a completely different basketball team.

Only once in Richard Pitino’s four seasons had his team attracted a sellout crowd for an opponent other than Wisconsin. That was until last weekend’s victory against Penn State, one of the bottom teams in the conference.

It was a sign that fans were buying in and wanted to watch Pitino’s NCAA tournament-bound team no matter the opponent. The Gophers gave the Barn one last show with their eighth straight victory Thursday 88-73 against Nebraska in front of an announced crowd of 12,321.

“Thank you for an awesome year at home,” Pitino said after the game. “But we’re not finished.”

Nate Mason and Jordan Murphy likely solidified their spots somewhere on the All-Big Ten teams with a combined 45 points to lead the Gophers (23-7, 11-6), who finished with five straight Big Ten home wins for the first time since 2001-02.

Mason finished with 25 points on 9-for-13 shooting. Murphy had 20 points and 11 rebounds, his 11th double-double this season and sixth in the last seven games.

Nebraska (12-17, 6-11) won four of the last five meetings in the series, including by 25 points last year in Lincoln, Neb. But the Cornhuskers were overmatched after Michael Jacobson’s putback tied it 16-16 midway through the first half.

Minnesota used a 10-0 run to pull away after Mason’s three free throws made it an 11-point lead. The score was 40-27 at halftime with Murphy leading the way with 12 points.

The frontcourt tandem of Murphy and Reggie Lynch set the tone to start the second half. Lynch’s dunk made it 46-31 making him 5-for-5 from the field.

In Saturday’s 81-71 win against Penn State, Lynch had a career-high 11 blocks with zero fouls. The 6-foot-10 junior avoided foul trouble again for most the game Thursday night with one foul until midway through the second half. Lynch finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six blocks in 28 minutes.

Murphy and Lynch combined for 31 of the team’s 48 points in the paint. But the Gophers showed off their depth with Dupree McBrayer coming off the bench to score 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

Thursday was Senior Night for graduate transfer Akeem Springs and former walk-on Darin Haugh, who was awarded a scholarship this season. Springs and Haugh got to thank the fans for their support after the game, but they repeated what Pitino said about the season being far from over.

After last season’s 8-23 record, the Gophers opened the season 15-2. They battled through adversity after a five-game Big Ten losing streak to become the most improved team in the nation, now with a 15-win improvement from last year. Their eight straight victories are tied with UCLA for the longest current win streak among power conference teams.

Minnesota’s goal now heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale at Wisconsin to secure a double-bye and the highest seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament in Washington D.C.