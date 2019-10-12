Taylor Wente’s first goal of the season gave the No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey team a 4-3 overtime victory over Robert Morris on Friday afternoon in a nonconference game.

Wente scored on a power play at 1 minute, 17 seconds of the extra period. Minnesota (5-0) got the player advantage when the Colonials’ Michaela Boyle — whose goal tied the score 3-all with 51 seconds in the third period — was called for hooking at 26 seconds of overtime.

“A very tough win on the road here — the kids battled through,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “… We had some really big penalty kills in the third. We were fortunate to get one in in overtime.”

Gracie Ostertag’s first goal of the season, 12 minutes into the third period, put the Gophers ahead 3-2. But the Colonials pulled their goalie late in the third and it worked.

Sydney Scobee made 24 saves for the Gophers, Raygan Kirk had 33 stops for Robert Morris.

News services