The Gophers baseball team scored five runs in the first inning and held on to defeat Northwestern 5-4 on Thursday in Big Ten baseball in Evanston, Ill. Eli Wilson and Jack Wassell hit solo homers for the fourth and fifth runs for Minnesota (25-24, 14-8 Big Ten).

Carleton golfer in fifth

Ziyi Wang of Carleton is in fifth place in the NCAA Division III women's golf tournament in Houston. Wang, a senior from Beijing, shot a 77 her third round for a total of 10-over 226. The Knights are in sixth place with a 938 total.

In the men's D-III meet in Nicholasville, Ky., David Schneider of St. John's is tied for 13th with a 222 total. Jack Ritchay of St. Thomas was tied for 22nd at 224.

STAFF REPORTS