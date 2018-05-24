The No. 11-ranked Gophers edged Michigan State 3-2 on Wednesday in Omaha on the first day of the Big Ten baseball tournament.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Terrin Vavra’s RBI single. Then they loaded the bases in the third on Ben Mezzenga’s bunt single, a walk and a hit batter, but Micah Coffey hit a popup for the third out.

Michigan State went ahead 2-1 i the fourth on Zack McGuire’s two-run double to the base of the fence in left field. The Gophers tied the score in the bottom of the inning when Alex Boxwell double to right field and scored on Jordan Kozicky’s line single.

Mezzenga hit a grounder down the right field line leading off the fifth inning for a double. He advanced to third on a wild pitch on a close play. Spartans coach Jake Boss Jr. argued the catcher’s throw and subsequent tag got Mezzenga, but the safe call stood. Eli Wilson, the batter at the time, promptly singled to left to put the Gophers ahead 3-2 before a double play ended the inning.

The Gophers advance to play Thursday vs. the winner of Illinois/Indiana, the final game of Wednesday’s schedule.

In other first-round games:

Michigan 2, Iowa 1 (10): The Wolverines loaded the bases in the 10th on two walks and an infield single with one out and won on Jesse Franklin’s sacrifice fly. He hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Purdue 8, Ohio State 2: Harry Shipley had a three-run double and two other RBI on a groundout and a single to lead the Boilermakers over the Buckeyes.