– Kenisha Bell scored a game-high 22 points, including three on free throws in the final 15 seconds, as the Gophers edged Indiana 65-61 for their third consecutive victory.

The Gophers (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten) withstood a scoring drought — no field goals in the final 4 minutes, 15 seconds — and a 10-0 run that got the Hoosiers (17-7, 6-6) within 61-59.

With Minnesota ahead 61-59, Bell made one of two free throws with 15 seconds left then, after Taiye Bello got an offensive rebound on her miss, made two more with 12 seconds to play for a four-point lead.

Bello had only six points, but a game-high 14 rebounds, eight on offense. The other leading scorers for Minnesota were Destiny Pitts with 17 points and Irene Garrido Perez with 11 — she was 3-for-3 on three-pointers in her third consecutive start.

The Gophers led 16-8 after the first quarter — the fewest points by Indiana in an opening quarter this season. Pitts had seven of those points and, Garrido Perez, in her third consecutive start, had six on two three-pointers.

The Hoosiers used a 8-0 run to close within 21-20 midway through the second quarter. Bell’s steal led to a layup and free throw with 2:45 left in the halftime to end the Gophers’ scoring drought and put them ahead 24-20.

Garrido Perez’s three with 40 seconds made it 27-20 at halftime.