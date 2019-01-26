The No. 7 Gophers wrestling team defeated No. 16 Wisconsin 27-13 on Friday night in Madison, Wis.

Dylan Anderson edged Beau Breske 3-0 at 197 pounds to clinch the victory. Then, at heavyweight, top-ranked Gable Steveson of Minnesota (11-2, 4-1 Big Ten) beat No. 11 Trent Hillger 11-2 to improve to 23-0.

Lakeville South wins

Sophomore Reid Patterson scored 39 points as Lakeville South upset Class 4A, No. 5 Lakeville North 69-66 in boys' basketball, ending the Panthers' nine-game winning streak.

The Cougars (7-8) led throughout the second half. Lakeville North (12-4), which beat No. 1 Prior Lake on Tuesday was led by Tyler Wahl's 43 points.

Gophers' Bell noticed

Senior guard Kenisha Bell of the Gophers women's basketball team was named to the watch list for the 2019 Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.

Bell, one of three guards on the 15-player list, leads the Big Ten in both steals (39) and steals per game (2.05).

Bell is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

U spring game set

The Gophers announced their spring football game will be played April 13 at TCF Bank Stadium. Admission will be free.

Game time and details regarding spring practice will be announced later.

Etc.

• Six alumnae of the Gophers — Megan Bozek, Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Amanda Kessel, Gigi Marvin and Lee Stecklein — were named to the U.S. women's national team that will compete in the 2019 Rivalry Series against Canada from Feb. 12-17. The games will be in London, Ontario, Toronto and Detroit.

• For the fourth time in the past five seasons, Winona State was picked the NSIC softball favorite in a preseason conference coaches poll.