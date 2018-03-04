By Saturday afternoon, the Gophers women's hockey team knew it needed to do two things it hadn't done all season to keep playing beyond this weekend: beat Ohio State and Wisconsin..

One down, one to go.

The No. 7 Gophers defeated No. 5 Ohio State 2-0 in the WCHA semifinals at Ridder Arena, with 33 saves from senior goaltender Sidney Peters and two goals from freshman winger Grace Zumwinkle.

Minnesota will meet No. 1 Wisconsin on Sunday at 2 p.m., in the WCHA title game, and the Gophers likely need another win to secure an NCAA tournament bid when that eight-team field is announced at 8 p.m.

Entering the weekend, the Gophers were 0-3-1 against Ohio State and 0-4 against Wisconsin. But winning both games became a necessity after Connecticut upset No. 3 Boston College in the Hockey East semifinals.

No. 3 Boston College's loss means an unranked team -- UConn or Northeastern -- will get an automatic NCAA berth by winning the Hockey East tournament. Another unranked team, Mercyhurst, won the CHA tournament title, sealing that automatic bid.

WCHA semifinals Gophers women 2, Ohio State 0 Championship: 2:07 p.m. Sunday at Ridder Arena

So the Gophers (23-10-3) knew they had to secure their first WCHA tournament title since 2014 to extend their season. Wisconsin (30-3-2) is seeking its fourth conference tournament title in a row. The No. 1 Badgers got hat trick from Baylee Wellhausen and 22 saves from Kristen Campbell in a 4-1 win over Bemidji State in Saturday's other WCHA semifinal.

One of the biggest keys to Ohio State's success this season has been junior goaltender Kassidy Sauve. But Buckeyes coach Nadine Muzerall started freshman Amanda Zeglen in goal Saturday. Sauve, who was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Week five times this season, was in uniform but watched from the bench.

The first period was scoreless, but Ohio State held a 10-6 shots on goal advantage. The Buckeyes just missed a goal when freshman Tatum Skaggs broke free on a breakaway and lifted a shot off the right pipe.

Minnesota grabbed the lead 2 minutes, 26 seconds into the second period, when Taylor Wente made a shot pass to fellow freshman Zumwinkle on a rush, with Zumwinkle sending a low shot past Zeglen for the goal.

Zumwinkle, last year's Minnesota Ms. Hockey at Breck, added an empty net goal with 59.5 seconds remaining, giving her a team-high 17 for the season.

Peters' 33-save performance was reminiscent of last year's NCAA quarterfinal at Minnesota-Duluth, when she outdueled Maddie Rooney, who just led Team USA to the gold medal.