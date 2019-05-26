The Gophers softball team will open the Women’s College World Series on ESPN this Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., facing a UCLA squad making its fifth consecutive college world series appearance, this time with a 51-6 record.

The WCWS, held each year in Oklahoma City, has eight teams, divided into two four-team pods. Each pod plays a double elimination tournament to reach the championship, which is decided with a best-of-three series.

The Gophers (46-12) entered the 64-team NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed, and UCLA is the No. 2 seed.

The Bruins went 20-4 in Pac-12 Conference play this season and defeated James Madison in the super regional.