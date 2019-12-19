Gophers deputy athletic director John Cunningham, the top administrator alongside AD Mark Coyle, was officially introduced as Cincinnati’s new AD on Wednesday.

He replaces Mike Bohn, who took the same position at Southern California last month.

Cunningham worked with Coyle at Boise State and Syracuse, where he was deputy AD for administration before coming to Minnesota. A 2001 Texas Christian graduate, Cunningham began his career in the TCU and Maryland athletic departments.

Since 2016, Cunningham’s primary duties with the Gophers were as the sports administrator for football, men’s basketball and men’s golf. He also worked with all 25 athletics programs in their daily operations and external affairs and the Golden Gopher Fund.

“John is a proven administrator who will lead the Bearcats with great integrity,” Coyle said in a statement, “and his dedication to student-athlete welfare and past experiences will serve him and Cincinnati well.”

Marcus Fuller