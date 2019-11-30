GAME RECAP

Impact player

Charlie Moore, DePaul

The 5-foot-11 junior guard had 21 points, 12 assists and five steals.

BY THE NUMBERS

19-for-30 The Gophers’ free-throw shooting, including 15-for-22 in the second half.

19 Fast-break points for DePaul, which also scored 17 points off turnovers.

6:34 How long the Gophers went without a field goal to end the game.

MARCUS FULLER