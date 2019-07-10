A once highly touted Gophers defensive lineman has retired for health reasons.

Alex Reigelsperger, a redshirt freshman from Ohio, announced his decision on Twitter, writing that a "very serious neck injury and concussion" in April have ended his football career. He also wrote he was hospitalized for four days.

Reigelsperger confirmed in a message he fractured his C4 vertebra during a scrimmage. After several tests, scans and physical therapy, he is still in memory and speech therapy and working on his mental health. He said coach P.J. Fleck asked him to help out with the team, which he is strongly considering.

The 6-4, 255-pound defensive end never played a game for the Gophers but was a four-star recruit in Fleck's first recruiting class in 2018. He has received a medical non-counter with the NCAA, which allows the Gophers to keep him on scholarship without it impacting their total.

Megan Ryan

Clippers sign Coffey

Former Gophers guard Amir Coffey, undrafted in June, signed two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced. "You know his shot's going to develop. He's a relentless worker," said Brian Adams, the Clippers summer league coach. Coffey has 27 points and eight rebounds in two games.

MARCUS FULLER

Two reach U.S. Am

Ben Greve and Parker Reddig each had 4-under 140 totals in sectional qualifying at Mendakota Country Club in Mendota Heights to advance to the U.S. Amateur next month.