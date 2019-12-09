Defensive back C.J. Smith is the third Gophers player to decide to transfer this offseason, announcing his departure on Twitter on Monday.

The Florida native was a three-star recruit in the Gophers 2018 class, redshirting his first season. The 6-1, 185-pound safety did not see any action this year.

He joins offensive linemen Ben Davis, who will be a graduate transfer, and Nate Umlor. Umlor has already announced his next program as Grand Valley State, a DII program in his Michigan hometown.

In other news, offensive lineman Blaise Andries and defensive tackle Sam Renner made the Academic All-America Division I Football Team. Andries is a mathmatics major and Renner is studying for his master's of accountancy.