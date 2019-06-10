The Gophers were already skewing very young for next season. And now they'll be down one more upperclassman.
Clayton Phillips, a sophomore defenseman this past season, intends to transfer, though his destination is not yet known, a source confirmed. He tallied 10 points mostly as part of the third defensive pairing this past year, when the Edina native played in 34 of 38 games.
The Gophers expect to have 19 underclassmen, including 12 new recruits, this upcoming season. With Phillips' departure, that leaves just seven upperclassmen. His transfer will also affect the defense, which was particularly young and inexperienced this past season.
In other news, Bloomington native and Blake product Tristan Broz announced his commitment to the Gophers on Twitter Monday. The 5-11, 172-pound forward just completed a 62-point sophomore season.
Happy to announce my commitment to play college hockey and continue my education at the University of Minnesota. Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who put the time in recruiting me. Excited to be a gopher!〽️ pic.twitter.com/RJyo0n2Nk5— Tristan Broz (@tristanbroz) June 10, 2019
