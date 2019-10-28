Regan Pittman posted a career-best 19 kills and 30 attempts, leading the No. 7 Gophers volleyball team to a 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 26-28, 25-18) victory over Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing, Mich.

Pittman hit .484 and had five blocks and three aces. Bayley McMenimen had 37 assists for the Gophers (15-3, 9-1 Big Ten), and Stephanie Samedy had a team-best 11 digs.

The Spartans (13-7, 4-6) have lost three matches in a row, all to top-10 teams.

Whitecaps finish sweep

Jonna Curtis scored with 31 seconds left, giving the Minnesota Whitecaps a 3-2 victory over the Connecticut Whale and a weekend sweep of NWHL games in Danbury, Conn.

The Whitecaps (3-2-0-1) had tied the score two minutes earlier on a goal by Stephanie Anderson. The Whale (0-4-0-1) scored twice earlier in the third period, taking a 2-1 lead.

U loses soccer finale

The Gophers closed their soccer season with a 4-1 loss at Illinois.

The season’s final goal was scored by Sadie Harper, the second goal of her career.

The Gophers finished 3-12-4 overall and 2-7-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois went 9-8-1, 3-7-1.

Neither the Gophers nor Illinois qualified for the Big Ten tournament, which begins Sunday.