It’s less than two weeks before the first practice of the 2018-19 season. Gophers coach Richard Pitino is still waiting for Eric Curry and Daniel Oturu to be fully cleared.

But Pitino gave an update on them Thursday in his latest blog.

“Eric and Daniel are getting close,” he wrote. “(Curry) looks really good.”

Curry, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound redshirt sophomore, missed last season with knee injuries, but he has been doing team drills since the summer. The Gophers are only being cautious at this point by limiting his participation to 15 minutes of contact during practices this fall.

Oturu, a 6-10 freshman and former four-star recruit at Cretin-Derham Hall, didn’t practice after joining the team this summer. He had reconstructive shoulder surgery in April, but Oturu’s on track to play in the Nov. 6 season opener vs. Nebraska Omaha.

“Has started doing non-contact drills in practice and has looked very impressive,” Pitino wrote about his top incoming recruit. “The next step is seeing how he can do vs. contact. Was terrific in high school and AAU. I am happy we got his surgery over with in the spring so that he can be healthy for the season.”

Two other players sidelined with injuries last season, senior Dupree McBrayer (leg) and junior Amir Coffey (shoulder) are both 100 percent healthy and already making an impression in practice, especially Coffey.

“Has that look in his eye like he wants to take the next step,” Pitino wrote Thursday. “Has had a lot of ‘wow’ moments during practice. Love the direction he is headed.”

Senior center Matz Stockman and senior guard and graduate transfer Brock Stull are slowly getting their conditioning back after missing all of practices during the summer. Stockman, who sat out last season after transferring from Louisville, didn’t get enough credits done to graduate and transfer to Cal. Stull arrived from Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Brock is a very good passer with a high basketball IQ,” Pitino wrote. “Both Brock and Matz weren't with us for eight weeks this summer, so this is to be expected. Matz has had some very good moments in practice. Has the size and skill. Needs to continue to push through fatigue.”