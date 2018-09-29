Senior midfielder Molly Fiedler scored in the 33rd minute, sophomore forward Makenzie Langdok in the 48th and Megan Gray in the 78th as the Gophers defeated Maryland 3-0 on Friday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Big Ten women's soccer.

Senior goalkeeper Maddie Nielsen of the Gophers (7-4-1, 3-1-1 Big Ten) got her fourth shutout in a row. Maryland fell to 3-6-3, 1-3.

Miller leads by two

Ross Miller, of Sundance Golf Club and this year's Tapemark winner, shot a 3-under 70 for the opening-round lead in the 2018 Minnesota Golf Champions tournament at Golden Valley Country Club.

Two shots back, tied for second, are Derek Stendahl of Rush Creek, Phillip Olson of Bearpath and Jeff Sorenson of Minikahda.

Those four were the only golfers under par in tough, windy conditions.

"I putted really well today. I just kind of grinded — lot of scrambling out there," said Miller. "I hit some good mid-iron shots."

Etc.

• The 33rd annual Roy Griak Invitational in cross country will be held Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. The first of 10 races will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be six races for Division I, II and III runners and four for prep runners.

• The Gophers softball team routed St. Cloud State 15-0 in the first game of six exhibitions it will play this fall at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Maddie Houlihan had three doubles and four RBI and Hope Brandner, a transfer from Oregon State, hit a solo homer. The teams also played a second late game.

• The three-day MIAC women's golf tournament will begin Saturday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. Carleton is the defending champion. Senior Ziyi Wang of the Knights was the medalist a year ago.

• Forward Ethan Leyer of the Bonnyville Pontiacs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League committed to St. Cloud State, he announced on Twitter.