The goals kept coming in the second period. One after another.

Just over 12½ minutes into the period, the Gophers women’s hockey team had scored six goals en route to a 7-1 rout of Ohio State on Saturday afternoon to sweep their WCHA series. No. 2 Minnesota (24-3-1, 14-3-1 WCHA) won the first game 7-2.

Freshman forward Taylor Heise had the second and third goals — 37 seconds apart — in the scoring outburst. Five other players had one apiece in the game.

After a scoreless opening period, the Gophers’ Crystalyn Hengler got her first goal of the season on a power play at 1:41 of the second. Heise’s first goal of the game came at 6:34.

OSU (15-11, 9-9) countered with a shorthanded goal, but it did little to stem the Gophers’ attack. Taylor Wente, Alex Woken and Amy Potomak all found the net to make it 6-1. Wente and Potomak scored with a man advantage, making the Gophers 3-for-3 on the power play.

Grace Zumwinkle of the Gophers got the only goal of the third period.

Sydney Scobee had 21 saves for Minnesota in 2½-plus periods before Emma May replaced her — she didn’t face a shot. Two OSU goalies combined for 31 stops in the Buckeyes fifth loss in a row.

News Services