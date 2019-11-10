The Gophers are one of the top-10 teams in the nation for the first time in almost 60 years.

Coming off their historic 31-26 win against Penn State on Saturday, the Associated Press top-25 poll released Sunday ranked the Gophers No. 7, up several spots from No. 13 last week. It is the Gophers’ highest ranking since 1962, when they peaked at No. 5. That season was in the midst of the Gophers’ glory years under coach Murray Warmath, the era when the team won its only national championship and Big Ten conference titles.

Penn State dropped from No. 5 to No. 9.

In the USA Today coaches’ poll, the Gophers came in at No. 7. The Gophers are also likely to climb in the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday. Currently at No. 17, the Gophers beat No. 4 Penn State, a team that was en route to a semifinal appearance.

In other news, Gophers sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr., earned the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week award also Sunday. Winfield tied for a game-high 11 tackles and also captured two interceptions, which led to 14 points and 33 return yards. His seven interceptions this season ties a school record from 1970 and ranks second in the FBS.

Just one other Gophers player, in 2009, has earned such an honor since 2004.