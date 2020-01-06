Grace Zumwinkle scored two goals and Amy Potomak had a goal and an assist for the Gophers women’s hockey team in a 4-1 nonconference victory over Yale on Sunday, completing a series sweep at Ridder Arena.

Sarah Potomak added two assists for the Gophers (17-1-3), who are ranked No. 2. The Gophers, who defeated Yale 6-3 on Saturday, built a 3-0 lead Sunday before Yale scored a power-play goal in the third period. The Gophers outshot Yale 39-18.

“I thought our team responded well today, in particular defensively we played much better, stopping pucks and being strong on our sticks,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “We had a lot of great chances. Their goaltender played well. Overall, it was just a really solid game for 60 minutes for our team, and we’re happy with the sweep.”

Whitecaps come up empty vs. Riveters

The Minnesota Whitecaps peppered Metropolitan Riveters goalie Sam Walther with 61 shots but lost 3-1 to the Riveters in Monmouth Junction, N.J., leaving with a split in their weekend series. Former Wisconsin star Madison Packer’s empty-net goal sealed the victory for the Riveters. Meghan Lorence scored for the Whitecaps, who had a 61-37 edge in shots.