– One of the worst starts to a game under Richard Pitino tested the Gophers men’s basketball team’s resolve on Friday night after giving up the first 16 points at Utah.

Many of Pitino’s players never faced adversity like this before.

Coming off back-to-back respectable losses against Oklahoma and Butler away from home, the Gophers were being run off the court in the first 4 1/2 minutes at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

They looked flat. They looked sluggish. They looked overmatched.

That wasn’t something expected playing against an opponent picked to finish near the bottom of the Pac-12 this season.

As one-sided as the game started, the Gophers erased a 16-point deficit before falling to Utah 73-69 on Friday for their third straight loss.

Sophomore Daniel Oturu, who finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds, was seemingly unstoppable with a double-double in the first half, but the assistance from his teammates came too late.

The Gophers (1-3), who shot 12-for-33 from three-point range, trailed just 70-68 after Marcus Carr’s three-pointer with 23 seconds left to play.

Leading the entire game, the Utes (3-0) nearly fell behind for the first time in the waning seconds. But Both Gach’s two free throws gave them the cushion they needed. Gach, an Austin, Minn, product, tied Timmy Allen with a team-best 19 points. Utah shot 53 percent from the field.

Alihan Demir, who lost his starting power forward spot to Jarvis Omersa on Friday, opened the second half with five straight points, including a layup to make it 39-38. Without looking for Oturu, the Gophers came up empty on five straight possessions with a chance to pull ahead for the first time. Still, Tre’ Williams and Gabe Kalscheur nailed back-to-back three-pointers to again pull them within a point.

Much like they had been in the previous two losses, the Gophers relied too much on their outside shooting down the stretch.

When they finally attacked the basket, Kalscheur’s layup cut the U’s deficit to 61-59 with under three minutes to play, but the Utes rallied behind the energy from their home crowd.

Following a Gophers’ turnover, Timmy Allen raced up the court for a dunk that extended it to a six-point margin while bringing the fans to their feet.

Despite opening the first half trailing 19-3, the Gophers had one thing going for them. The 6-foot-10 Oturu’s versatility. The Cretin-Derham Hall product scored his team’s first 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers for the second straight game. There wasn’t much else Minnesota had going offensively, though.

After three straight games away from Williams Arena, the Gophers return home Nov. 21 against Central Michigan, which is the first of four home games in a row. They desperately need to end their first three-game losing streak in nonconference since 2015-16.