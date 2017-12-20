Gophers coach P.J. Fleck wasted no time Wednesday signing his recruiting Class of 2018, getting 25 future Minnesota players signed to national letters of intent by 9:30 a.m. He then held a news conference about a half-hour later. “A very special day for our program,’’ Fleck said.

Some highlights of the news conference:

** The Gophers ranked 26th nationally in the 247Sports.com’s composite ratings after signing the class, although that ranking will fluctuate during the signing period as other schools sign players. Minnesota ranked sixth among Big Ten teams but first among their competition in the conference’s West Division.

** The Gophers have their highest-ranked offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver classes during the Internet era.

** Seven players will enroll at Minnesota in January: preferred walk-on QB Zack Annexstad, QB Vic Viramontes, offensive guard Curtis Dunlap Jr. offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, center Nathan Boe defensive end Alex Reigelsperger and linebacker Thomas Rush.

** Fleck said 25 of the 26 who committed were multisport athletes, something he stresses.

** Fleck on St. Cloud Tech tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. “He’s going to give us a lot or red zone opportunities, red zone threats.’’

** Fleck on QB Vic Viramontes: “This guy commands the huddle. … His film makes you say, ‘wow.’’’