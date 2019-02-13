Gophers sophomore righthander Max Meyer was one of 75 pitchers, and the only one from the Big Ten, named on the Stopper of the Year watch list by the National College Baseball Writers Association on Monday.

Meyer, of Woodbury, had a 2.06 ERA with 16 saves, tying a program record and finishing third among Division I players last season. He had 54 strikeouts in 32⅔ innings in 2018.

In their season opener, the Gophers play Gonzaga at 6 p.m. Friday in the College Baseball Classic in Sunrise, Ariz.

• Shane Wiskus and David Pochinka of the Gophers were named Big Ten gymnast of the week and freshman of the week, respectively. Wiskus, a sophomore, had career-best scores of 14.8 in winning the vault and parallel bars in a three-team meet with Arizona State and the Minnesota club team and also took first on high bar. Pochinka took silver in pommel horse and rings.

• Senior guard Kenisha Bell of the Gophers was named to the Big Ten's weekly honor roll in women's basketball. She averaged 23 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists as Minnesota won twice.

• Roseville senior Acer Iverson was named the Gatorade Minnesota Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year for the second year in a row. He won the individual title in the Class 2A state meet and took second in his race in the Griak Invitational. Iverson has committed to Harvard, where he will compete in cross country and track.

• Former Benilde-St. Margaret's hockey player Ben Newhouse, who graduated in 2015, was named to the U.S. national team for the 2019 Winter World University Games from March 1-12 in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. He is a junior redshirt at Northern Michigan.

• St. Thomas second baseman Melissa Barry was named to the NFCA Division III National Player of the Year top 50 watch list in softball. Barry, a senior who attended Eastview High School, was the MIAC Player of the Year last season.