GAME RECAP
Impact player
Marcus Carr, Gophers
The Pittsburgh transfer had a game-high 18 points in his Gophers debut, to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds in 33 minutes. Carr sat out last season.
BY THE NUMBERS
13-for-29 Gophers’ three-point shooting, the most threes in a game since hitting that mark vs. Missouri State on Nov. 20, 2015.
4 Gophers players who scored in double figures, including Payton Willis (17) and Daniel Oturu (16).
11 / 5 The earliest the Gophers have opened the season in program history.
28.6 Cleveland State’s field goal percentage.
MARCUS FULLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
State + Local Tim Busse elected Bloomington mayor; Anoka and Ramsey county voters chose new commissioners
More from Star Tribune
State + Local Tim Busse elected Bloomington mayor; Anoka and Ramsey county voters chose new commissioners
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild-Anaheim game recap
GAME RECAPSTAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored the game-tying goal and assisted on the winner.2. Eric Staal, Wild: The center buried…
Gophers
Freshmen lead No. 3 Stanford to rout of Eastern Washington
Tara VanDerveer had no problem sending her freshmen into competition early and often. They proved they were ready.
Wild
Down 2-0, Wild rallies to stop Ducks
Mats Zuccarello and Eric Staal scored early third-period goals, part of four consecutive Minnesota goals in the final two periods.
Wild
Tkachuk scores in OT to give Flames 4-3 win over Coyotes
Matthew Tkachuk scored with 34 seconds on the clock in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 comeback victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.
Wolves
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Magic 102-94
After blowing a five-point lead against Portland a week ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder turned up the focus on defense late in games.