GAME RECAP

Impact player

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The Pittsburgh transfer had a game-high 18 points in his Gophers debut, to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds in 33 minutes. Carr sat out last season.

BY THE NUMBERS

13-for-29 Gophers’ three-point shooting, the most threes in a game since hitting that mark vs. Missouri State on Nov. 20, 2015.

4 Gophers players who scored in double figures, including Payton Willis (17) and Daniel Oturu (16).

11 / 5 The earliest the Gophers have opened the season in program history.

28.6 Cleveland State’s field goal percentage.

MARCUS FULLER