GAME RECAP
Impact player
Marcus Carr, Gophers
The sophomore guard had 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting and also had a team-high seven assists.
By the numbers
14 Three-pointers for the Gophers, two shy of the school record set in 2001.
6 Players who hit three-pointers Thursday, led by Gabe Kalscheur’s 5-for-11 three-point shooting.
23 Assists for the Gophers on 42 baskets.
Marcus Fuller
