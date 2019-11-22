GAME RECAP

Impact player

Marcus Carr, Gophers

The sophomore guard had 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting and also had a team-high seven assists.

By the numbers

14 Three-pointers for the Gophers, two shy of the school record set in 2001.

6 Players who hit three-pointers Thursday, led by Gabe Kalscheur’s 5-for-11 three-point shooting.

23 Assists for the Gophers on 42 baskets.

Marcus Fuller