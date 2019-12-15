1 p.m. vs. California Davis • No TV; 96.7-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers are on an eight-game winning streak after a season-opening loss to Missouri State (8-1), which has the second-highest RPI in the country. The Gophers bring a balanced attack that has six players averaging 9.4 points or more per game. F Taiye Bello is averaging a double-double (13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds). Freshman G Sara Scalia is coming off a career-best 23-point game. She has averaged 15.5 points and hit on 11 of 21 three-pointers in her past four games. G Gadiva Hubbard has averaged 15 points her past four games.

Aggies update: Cal Davis has won four of five games after starting the season 0-4. The Aggies are led by G Katie Toole (16.8 points per game), who has hit on nearly 55% of her three-pointers. F Cierra Hall is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

