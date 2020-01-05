After an 11-2 season, including an Outback Bowl victory over Auburn, the Gophers figure to enter 2020 ranked in the top 15. They will need to prove this season wasn’t a fluke if they want to keep the national attention gained from 2019.

On offense, at least, that shouldn’t be a problem. The Gophers lost just two starters in All-Big Ten receiver Tyler Johnson and 1,000-yard rusher Rodney Smith. But Rashod Bateman, the Big Ten Receiver of the Year, and Mohamed Ibrahim, 2018’s No. 1 running back, will fill those gaps with the help of quarterback Tanner Morgan, the biggest surprise of this year.

Defense will take more work, as the Gophers could stand to lose the majority of their starting lineup. Three-fourths of the defensive line, the starting linebacker duo, and at least one defensive back, two if safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declares for the NFL draft.

With spring ball only two months away in March, here’s an early look at what to expect from next season’s roster:

Offense

Tanner Morgan • QB • jr.

After leading the Gophers to their best results to end 2018, he established himself as one of the nation’s most efficient passers, earning All-Big Ten second team honors.

2020 outlook: The undisputed starter, even when Zack Annexstad returns from his injury for next season.

Mohamed Ibrahim • RB • jr.

He assumed the No. 1 role in 2018 after injuries to Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks but took a step back in 2019 when those seniors returned. But he still ran for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

2020 outlook: Ibrahim will rise again to the starting role, and he already started 2020 off with 140 yards and a score in the Outback Bowl.

Daniel Faalele • RT • jr.

The 6-9, 400-pound Australian missed a couple games because of injury and is still showing improvement after still being relatively new to the game.

2020 outlook: With size like that, Faalele cuts an imposing figure, and it’s possible this could be Faalele’s final year with the Gophers with the NFL Draft looming.

Curtis Dunlap Jr. • RG • so.

He might be the offensive lineman who showed the most growth this year, looking very strong in the Outback Bowl against Auburn’s massive defensive line.

2020 outlook: Expect his play to rise even more as the youngest player on the line.

Conner Olson • C • sr.

Was solid all year and nimble enough to rotate positions. When John Michael Schmitz, the Gophers’ sixth starting-caliber lineman who will be a junior next year, came in at center, Olson would switch to either guard spot.

2020 outlook: The Gophers will finally have some senior on the line, and experience should make it tougher.

Blaise Andries • LG • jr.

Another player with versatility, he played the right tackle spot whenever Faalele couldn’t play with injury.

2020 outlook: He’ll continue to be incredibly steady and also one of the smartest guys on the team, an Academic All-American majoring in mathematics.

Sam Schlueter • LT • sr.

Schlueter went from benched at right tackle last season for the final eight games after poor performance to become the very consistent left tackle this year.

2020 outlook: As a senior, he will have weathered both personal and team success and failure, a needed perspective as he strives for even more stability.

Jake Paulson • TE • jr.

He endured some injuries in 2019, including missing the Outback Bowl because of an ankle and shoulder injury. But he helped as an extra blocker and caught a couple passes, nonetheless.

2020 outlook: Will need some recovery time in the offseason, but there’s also several tight ends behind him, including senior Ko Kieft, sophomore Brevyn Spann-Ford and senior Bryce Witham, who had a great Outback Bowl.

Rashod Bateman • WR • jr.

The Big Ten Receiver of the Year amassed 1,219 yards on 60 catches with 11 touchdowns this year playing alongside Tyler Johnson, who broke his own single-season records with 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns.

2020 outlook: Enjoy it while it lasts because Bateman is almost surely gone to the NFL after next season as one of the top receivers in college football.

Chris Autman-Bell • WR • jr.

As the third guy behind Johnson and Bateman, Autman-Bell stepped in for some clutch big plays, like the overtime-forcing touchdown at Fresno State.

2020 outlook: He will need to step up and divert some attention from Bateman, whom every team will undoubtedly try to double cover. He’s eager and ready for more targets and responsibility.

Demetrius Douglas • WR • jr.

If the Gophers ever needed a long third-down or vital fourth-down conversion, Douglas was often the go-to receiver in those moments.

2020 outlook: The punt returner will ascend into a starting role on offense and will have a chance to show what he can do in all facets of the game.

Defense

Boye Mafe • DE • jr.

The Hopkins High School product made 14 tackles and three sacks this season, including one in the Outback Bowl.

2020 outlook: Used mostly in the four-DE pass-rush package, Mafe will look to become the team’s pre-eminent rush end in Carter Coughlin’s wake.

Keonte Schad • DT • sr.

The former four-star recruit and junior college transfer made 21 tackles and 2½ for a loss in his first season with the Gophers.

2020 outlook: Sam Renner made an impact at this position this season, as the former walk-on posted 43 tackles and five sacks as well as four pass-breakups. Schad will look to follow that productivity.

Micah Dew-Treadway • DT • sr.

Dew-Treadway was an immediate starter with 13 tackles and half a sack in his first season with the Gophers.

2020 outlook: The graduate transfer from Notre Dame has become one of the defensive leaders, a job he will need to continue into 2020 as the oldest returning starter.

Esezi Otomewo • DE • jr.

Another player who made most of his appearances in the pass-rush package, he made 22 tackles, five for a loss, and 2½ sacks.

2020 outlook: He has played in every game his first two seasons and will work to establish himself as a starter next year.

Mariano Sori-Marin • LB • jr.

Stepped in for injured Kamal Martin several times this season and played at all three linebacker positions.

2020 outlook: He should succeed Thomas Barber at middle linebacker, a position defensive coordinator Joe Rossi likes him at because of his ability to see everything and make checks.

Braelen Oliver • LB • so.

Played in every game his first season, accumulating 22 tackles, three sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

2020 outlook: Should take Martin’s will linebacker spot, which should showcase some of his big-play ability.

Justus Harris • CB • sr.

Made six tackles and a forced fumble playing behind graduating Chris Williamson at nickel.

2020 outlook: Harris went from playing three games as a freshman to playing in all four special teams units as a sophomore to playing in every game as a junior. His final season will be his biggest opportunity.

Coney Durr • CB • sr.

An ACL injury in the last game of his freshman season caused him to miss most of 2017. He came back in 2018 but looked closer really good in 2019, making 33 tackles, an interception returned 72 yards and 10 pass breakups.

2020 outlook: Some draft analysts have already shared their excitement about Durr, and he will need a big senior season to set him up for the NFL.

Benjamin St-Juste • CB • jr.

The grad transfer from Michigan arrived just in time for training camp and came into his own throughout the season, finishing with 45 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

2020 outlook: He still has two years of eligibility left but performs like a seasoned pro.

Jordan Howden • S • jr.

He took a starting role too early last season, filling in for injured Antoine Winfield Jr. And while he struggled then, he looked much more comfortable in 2019, including making a game-saving interception against No. 5 Penn State.

2020 outlook: Should Winfield leave, Howden will need be the leader at his position, adding on to his 57 tackles from this year.

Tyler Nubin • S • so.

The four-star recruit who can play corner or safety burned his redshirt this year, gaining experience on defense and special teams.

2020 outlook: Assuming Winfield declares for the NFL draft, Nubin should step into a starting role in the All-America selection’s absence.

Special teams

Michael Lantz • K • so.

The true freshman played 11 games when not injured, making 8-of-11 field goals, his longest at 40 yards.

2020 outlook: He endured some high-pressure situations in his first season and should go into 2020 with more confidence because of it.

Mark Crawford • P • fr.

The Australian was an early-signing period surprise and will be 26 next season.

2020 outlook: The Gophers need a replacement for graduating Jacob Herbers, and Crawford will be an oxymoronic veteran freshman.