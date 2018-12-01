During their run to a Big Ten title, the Gophers relied primarily on a multifaceted offense. Friday, in the first round of the NCAA tournament, their defense led the way in a sweep of Bryant.

The second-seeded Gophers put on a block party at Maturi Pavilion, racking up 16 blocks in a 25-10, 25-16, 25-21 victory to open the tournament. Bryant was stymied by the Gophers' defense throughout the match, as the smaller Bulldogs repeatedly hit into a forest of fierce arms in their first-ever NCAA Division I tournament appearance.

Alexis Hart led the Gophers' attack with 12 kills, and Taylor Morgan added eight. Morgan and Stephanie Samedy teamed up repeatedly on the block, which contributed to Bryant's hitting percentage of .008. The Gophers hit .280 for the match.

The Gophers will play South Carolina, which defeated Colorado 3-2 in Friday's first match, in the second round Saturday. The winner of that match will advance to the regional semifinals next Friday.

"It was a good defensive effort," Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "I'm very happy. It's certainly something we've been trying to work on. It's nice to see us get some return on that investment tonight."

Morgan had a team-high nine blocks, tying her season high, and combined with Samedy on six of those.

Gophers outside hitter Alexis Hart jumped for a block against Bryant middle blocker Grace Richmeyer

"We've been working on our defense for a long time,'' Morgan said. "I thought it was a really good way to showcase our efforts and our progress, what we've done over the year. I think we're doing a really good job."

Bryant, located in Smithfield, R.I., was making its NCAA Division I tournament debut. A former Division II power, the Bulldogs had their best year since moving up to the top division in 2008, finishing 22-12 during the regular season and winning the Northeast Conference tournament.

That earned them a trip to Maturi Pavilion, where the Gophers had not lost in 14 matches this season. Bryant appeared nervous in the first set, struggling to hit over the Gophers' block and misfiring on several other attacks.

The teams were tied 2-2 when the Gophers rattled off nine consecutive points, putting them firmly in charge. The string included four Bryant kills that went astray, a double-contact violation and a pair of blocks by Morgan and Samedy. The Bulldogs never got closer than seven points; after closing within 15-8, the Gophers finished the set on a 10-2 run.

Bryant had 10 attack errors and eight kills in the set, giving it a hitting percentage of -.056. The Gophers hit .333 and had five blocks.

The Bulldogs settled into a better rhythm early in the second set, keeping the score closer. Though they still had trouble getting over the Gophers' defense, which recorded eight blocks, they got five kills from Julia Flynn and scored four points in a row, cutting their deficit to 14-11 when Kristin Kingi's smash banged off of Adanna Rollins.

But their erratic hitting returned, helping the Gophers to another long run and a 22-11 lead. Bryant committed 16 attack errors in the set while logging 11 kills, and Kingi's errant kill attempt sailed long to give the Gophers the set.

With its season on the line, Bryant fought back in the third set. The Gophers took a 4-1 lead and maintained a three-point cushion until a 6-3 Bulldogs run tied it at 13. Another 3-0 spurt put Bryant ahead 17-16, giving them a lead for only the second time in the match.

The Gophers closed out the match with a 5-1 run, capped by a Rollins kill.

South Carolina got the last word in a back-and-forth match in Friday's opener, winning 34-32, 19-25, 25-12, 13-25, 15-13. Rosemount native and former Gopher Brittany McLean was among three players to contribute 10 kills each.