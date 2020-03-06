INDIANAPOLIS - The Gophers women’s basketball team began Thursday’s Big Ten Conference tournament second-round game with Ohio State unable to buy a bucket. They ended it the same way.

The Gophers were outscored 23-6 both to start the game and to end it in a 77-56 loss.

Down 23-6 before the game was barely 9 minutes old, the Gophers fought back to within four on two free throws by Gadiva Hubbard 12 seconds into the fourth quarter.

And then the bottom fell out again.

Ohio State scored 14 straight after Hubbard’s free throws, putting the game away for good with 4 minutes left when Jacy Sheldon hit a three-pointer to put the Buckets up 68-50.

The sixth-seeded Buckeyes (19-11) will play Iowa in a quarterfinal game Friday. The 11th-seeded Gophers (16-15) will go home and see if the Women’s NIT comes calling.

The Gophers started the game 2-for-13 while digging their early hole. They didn’t hit a fourth quarter field goal until there was just over 3 minutes left in the game.

Aaliyah Patty and Sheldon each scored 15 for the Buckeyes, who had four of five starters score in double figures.

The Gophers got 14 points from Jasmine Powell, 11 from Jasmine Brunson and 10 from Gadiva Hubbard.

It couldn’t have been a slower start for the Gophers, who looked like a team working out the kinks of having played the night before.

Quite simply: Minnesota couldn’t make a shot.

– a Scalia drive and a three-pointer by Brunson – to close within 23-11.

At the quarter break Whalen switched to a zone. And, for most of the second quarter, it worked.

After going 9-for-17 from the field in the first quarter, Ohio State was just 7-for-21 in the second. The Gophers got some good minutes from backup center Klarke Sconiers, who by halftime had scored just two points, but had three blocks and five rebounds.

The Gophers pulled within eight on a free throw by Powell with 2:25 left in the half. At the other end, Sheldon hit a corner three to push the lead back to 11.

But the Gophers had another strong finish. Brunson took a pass from Powell and hit her third three of the half. Then Scalia drove for another score at the end of the half. And, what was a 17-point lead with 1:16 left in the first quarter was down to 39-33 11 minutes and 16 seconds later.

But the second half began much the same way the first did for the Gophers, who opened the third quarter 1-for-11 as the Ohio State lead grew back to double figures.

– again – entering the fourth. Sara Scalia made a three-pointer. After an OSU miss Taiye Bello drove, scored, was fouled and made the free throw with 1:17 left. Juhasz scored at the other end, but Powell hit a three at the end of the quarter to make it 54-48.