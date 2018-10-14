St. Cloud State goalie Janine Adler made 41 saves to keep the score close, but the Gophers dominated the Huskies in a 4-1 victory on Saturday afternoon in WCHA women's hockey at Ridder Arena.

No. 3 Minnesota (5-0-1, 3-0-1 WCHA) outshot SCSU 45-6 and took a 3-0 lead in the opening period. Amy Potomak got the first goal at 2 minutes, 10 seconds. Emily Oden and Grace Zumwinkle scored goals 1:52 apart in the middle of the period.

Oden's goal at 11 minutes was the eventual game-winner.

The Huskies (2-4, 0-2) got the only goal of the second period when Jenniina Nylund scored on a power play at 16:55. It was St. Cloud State's only shot on goal of the period; the Gophers had 14.

The second goal of the game and season for Oden, a 5-8 freshman forward from Edina, put the Gophers ahead 4-1 six minutes into the third period.

The Gophers were 0-for-4 on the power play after scoring two power-play goals in the series opener while the Huskies went 1-for-3 with the skater advantage.

Gophers women 4, ST. Cloud State 1 Friday: 7:07 p.m. vs. Ohio State

Sydney Scobee, a junior transfer from Vermont, needed to make just five saves, two in the opening period and three in the third.

With the victory, the Gophers' unbeaten streak against SCSU grows to 43 games in a row (42-0-1).

News Services