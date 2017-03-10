Gallery: Minnesota Gophers Justin Kloos (25) tries to check Michigan State Spartans Jerad Rosburg (57) into the boards in the first period.

As Don Lucia discussed his six seniors last week, the Gophers coach grew a little wistful. The group had earned his affection by being selfless, loyal and responsible — and after winning three Big Ten championships, he wanted nothing more than to see them finish with another.

“They have a chance to do something special,” he said. “Four straight conference titles. That’s quite a legacy.”

They made it happen Friday with a 4-0 victory over Michigan State, which assured the fifth-ranked Gophers of at least a share of another Big Ten championship. And when Ohio State beat second-place Wisconsin 5-1, the title was Minnesota’s alone.

The Gophers (23-10-2, 14-5 Big Ten) began the final series this season at Mariucci Arena with their third victory in the past four games and made a bit of history in the process. After ending their tenure in the WCHA with league titles in 2012 and 2013, they followed with four Big Ten crowns, making them the first program in college hockey history to win six regular-season conference titles in a row.

Defenseman Jack Sadek scored a pair of first-period goals — with assists from two seniors — to stake the Gophers to a quick lead over the league’s last-place team. Darian Romanko made it 3-0 midway through the third period, and Ryan Collins added another goal with 48 seconds remaining.

Goaltender Eric Schierhorn stopped all 24 shots he faced for his fifth shutout this season and first in Big Ten play. The Gophers outshot Michigan State 28-24.

The title is the 18th regular-season conference championship won by the Gophers, with eight of those earned in Lucia’s 18 seasons.

As much as Lucia wanted the senior class to finish with another championship, he cautioned them to put it out of their minds. The coach urged them to keep their eyes on the big picture — next week’s Big Ten tournament, and the NCAA tournament the following week — and concentrate on the small details of winning hockey.

The Spartans had won only seven games this season. But they knocked off No. 13 Ohio State last weekend on the road, demonstrating that the Gophers could not overlook them. They gave Schierhorn an early wake-up call with four shots in the first three minutes, including one by Sam Saliba that the goalie kicked out with his toe.

Michigan State shut down a pair of Gophers power plays in the first period and tested Schierhorn with several close-range attempts. While Schierhorn was perfect, Sadek struck twice on nearly identical shots.

Senior Jake Bischoff passed to Sadek for a harmless-looking shot from the right point, which beat goalie John Lethemon at 7:52. Shortly after the Spartans pressured Schierhorn with an extended stint in the Gophers’ zone, the Gophers regained control. Sadek launched another shot from the right point, set up by senior Taylor Cammarata, and got past Lethemon again at 16:39.

The Gophers nearly made it 3-0 late in the second period when Justin Kloos’ shot from the slot hit the right post and slid along the goal line, coming to rest under Lethemon’s skate. Officials signaled no goal and upheld the ruling after a video review.

Romanko left no doubt when he finished off a nice play at 11:31 of the third. Brent Gates Jr. started it by knocking the puck off the boards to Jack Ramsey, who dashed off on a two-on-one with Romanko. Ramsey skated down the left side and passed to Romanko, who buried his shot from the right circle.