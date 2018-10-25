Two seasons ago, Richard Pitino was asked late during Amir Coffey's freshman year with the Gophers if he ever saw his budding star playing point guard.

Pitino didn't answer with a simple yes or no. He used coach's speak about Coffey already facilitating in their offense, and it was just "semantics" about what position he played. That seemed like a way of saying he didn't know.

Things have changed since.

Coffey, now a 6-foot-8 junior, was the starting point guard in Saturday's scrimmage win over Creighton. He finished with 14 points, four assists, four rebounds and three turnovers in 25 minutes.

Will Coffey be the U's point guard in the season opener Nov. 6 against Nebraska Omaha? Maybe or maybe not, but he'll have the ball a lot more this year.

"Amir, if he wants to be an NBA player, now it comes down to his skill level where he can dribble, pass, shoot and make decisions," Pitino said. "He can do that."

MARCUS FULLER