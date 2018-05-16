Now that Richard Pitino finalized his Gophers basketball roster for the 2018-19 season, it's time to look ahead toward the projected lineup and updated scholarship chart.

Pitino's team next season will be missing the most accomplished player during his tenure in Minnesota with the graduation of point guard Nate Mason, who finished his career fifth in scoring and second in assists in team history. Also departed were Bakary Konate and Gaston Diedhiou to graduation, along with Davonte Fitzgerald and Jamir Harris to transfer.

Compared to what the Gophers lose, they've added more potential impact players for next season and beyond, including Division I transfers Brock Stull, Marcus Carr and Payton Willis and high school recruits Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Omersa and Gabe Kalscheur.

Minnesota's returning talent is also strong with potential starters Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey, Isaiah Washington, Dupree McBrayer and Eric Curry. The challenge for Pitino will be getting players like Coffey (shoulder), McBrayer (leg) and Oturu (shoulder) healthy by the fall.

Also, the rotations will be interesting at center between Curry, Oturu and senior Matz Stockman, and at off guard Dupree McBrayer and Brock Stull. The wild card will be if Pittsburgh transfer Marcus Carr is ruled eligible to play immediately after sending a waiver to the NCAA this summer. Carr was a starting floor leader in the ACC as a freshman last season.

Depth is a good problem to have compared to last season when Reggie Lynch's suspension and expulsion and injuries to Coffey, Curry and McBrayer caused the Gophers to be thin in the post and backcourt. Below is my projected lineup right now. Remember it's early, so things could definitely change.

Projected starters

G -- Isaiah Washington 6-1 So

G -- Brock Stull 6-4 Sr/Dupree McBrayer 6-5 Sr

G -- Amir Coffey 6-8 Jr

F -- Jordan Murphy 6-7 Sr

F -- Eric Curry 6-9 So

Reserves

G -- Dupree McBrayer/Brock Stull

C -- Daniel Oturu 6-10 Fr

F -- Michael Hurt 6-7 Jr

F -- Jarvis Omersa 6-8 Fr

G -- Gabe Kalschuer 6-4 Fr

C -- Matz Stockman 7-1 Sr

Sitting out

G -- Marcus Carr 6-2 So*

G -- Payton Willis 6-4 Jr

* -- Asking the NCAA for a waiver to play in 2018-19

Gophers Basketball Scholarship Grid