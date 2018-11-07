The Gophers men’s basketball team wasn’t on national TV for Tuesday night’s 104-76 victory in the season opener against Omaha.

That didn’t matter much, because ESPN’s legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale brought up Richard Pitino’s team and its star player, Jordan Murphy, twice while covering Michigan State vs. Kansas in Indianapolis.

All eyes nationally were on that potential Final Four matchup to open the season, but Vitale brought up what fans saw in attendance at Williams Arena — that the Gophers have the pieces to be a sleeper in the Big Ten this season.

A sign of just how deep the Gophers could be compared to last season came midway through the second half when Murphy took a pass from Dupree McBrayer streaking down the lane and hammered down a two-handed dunk.

Murphy, who led the nation in double-doubles last season, reached double figures in points on that highlight basket, but his team was ahead 77-51. Junior Amir Coffey led the Gophers with 15 of his 18 points in the first half. Murphy eventually finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes. McBrayer also contributed with 17 points, who shot 70 percent from the field in the second half.

Granted, the competition will get much, much stiffer moving forward. Monday’s game against Utah will begin a grueling stretch of seven of eight opponents from major conferences, including No. 25 Washington in Vancouver just before Thanksgiving.

Minnesota's Amir Coffey tries to make a play to the hoop against Omaha's Mitchell Hahn on Tuesday in the season opener at Williams Arena.

Pitino likely has to go through the toughest November during his tenure (only two home games in that month for the first time since 2007) without talented redshirt sophomore Eric Curry, who is out four to six weeks after left knee surgery. What gives the Gophers hope of the frontcourt staying competitive in Curry’s absence is freshman Daniel Oturu, who had 14 points and eight rebounds in his debut.

Minnesota’s first challenge came sooner than expected, though.

The Mavericks were 9-22 last season, but they at times resembled the team that upset Iowa on the road in 2016. Zach Jackson, the star of that victory against the Hawkeyes two years ago, sparked Omaha out of an early hole after it opened the game missing six consecutive shots.

The Gophers were outscored 14-2 midway through the first half and trailed 17-16. Former Champlin Park star JT Gibson’s three-pointer made it 22-20 with 8 minutes, 29 seconds left in the half, but Coffey then ignited a 30-9 run to build a 50-31 halftime lead.

Coffey, who played primarily point guard for the first time in his career, scored 11 points during the last eight minutes of the first half. The Gophers shot 56 percent from the field before halftime.

The Gophers offense is much farther ahead than the defense at this point, but they showed at least the potential to be disruptive with their length in the 109-53 exhibition victory last week against Minnesota Duluth. That continued against Omaha, with the Gophers scoring 21 points off 18 Mavericks turnovers.

The takeaways also turned into 28 fastbreak points, which helped sophomore guard Isaiah Washington put on a show with a career-high 11 assists, including two alley-oop passes to freshman Jarvis Omersa in to wow the home crowd in the second half.

Murphy’s name was mentioned this week on national player of the year candidate lists with the Naismith and John Wooden Awards. Deservedly so after he averaged a team-best 16.8 points and Big-Ten best 11 rebounds last season, but he received little previous hype this preseason for playing on a 15-17 team.

The more the Gophers win this season after Tuesday, the more national observers like Vitale will sing their praises. And Murphy might get more attention as well.