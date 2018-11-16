Some stay, some leave A look at the top Minnesota high school seniors in the past four recruiting classes and how many the Gophers landed: Chose Gophers 2016 Amir Coffey, Michael Hurt 2017 None 2018 Gabe Kalscheur, Jarvis Omersa, Daniel Oturu 2019 None Chose Eelsewhere 2016 Reed Nikko, Missouri 2017 Brad Davison, Wisconsin Theo John, Marquette Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin Jericho Sims, Texas Race Thompson, Indiana Gary Trent Jr., Duke McKinley Wright, Colorado 2018 Tre Jones, Duke 2019 Tyrell Terry, Stanford Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin David Roddy, Colorado State Zeke Nnaji, undecided

