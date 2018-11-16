Some stay, some leave

A look at the top Minnesota high school seniors in the past four recruiting classes and how many the Gophers landed:

Chose Gophers

2016

Amir Coffey, Michael Hurt

2017

None

2018

Gabe Kalscheur, Jarvis Omersa, Daniel Oturu

2019

None

Chose Eelsewhere

2016

Reed Nikko, Missouri

2017

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Theo John, Marquette

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

Jericho Sims, Texas

Race Thompson, Indiana

Gary Trent Jr., Duke

McKinley Wright, Colorado

2018

Tre Jones, Duke

2019

Tyrell Terry, Stanford

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

David Roddy, Colorado State

Zeke Nnaji, undecided