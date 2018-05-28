Gallery: Minnesota's Eli Wilson (4) celebrates with Micah Coffey (8) after he hit a solo home run during the second inning of the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game against Purdue in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Minnesota's Terrin Vavra (6) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Purdue during the third inning of the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Purdue's Nick Evarts, right, is caught stealing third base by Minnesota third baseman Micah Coffey, front left, during the fourth inning of the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Minnesota designated hitter Toby Hanson (20) slides in to home plate against Purdue catcher Nick Dalesandro on a one-run double by Ben Mezzenga during the fifth inning of the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Minnesota players celebrate following their win over Purdue in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Purdue coach Mark Wasikowski leaves the dugout following their 6-4 loss against Minnesota in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Minnesota designated hitter Toby Hanson (20) reacts after scoring at home plate against Purdue on a one-run double by Ben Mezzenga during the fifth inning of the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Purdue shortstop Harry Shipley, right, throws to first after forcing out Minnesota's Terrin Vavra during the fifth inning of the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Minnesota won 6-4. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Umpires hydrate and cover their heads with towels during a break between innings as temperatures reach the high nineties, at the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game between Minnesota and Purdue, in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Minnesota won 6-4. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Minnesota players celebrate with the Big Ten trophy following their 6-4 win over Purdue in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Minnesota players celebrate following their win over Purdue in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Gallery: Minnesota third baseman Micah Coffey, left, and second baseman Luke Pettersen, rear, drench Minnesota coach John Anderson following their 6-4 win over Purdue in the NCAA Big Ten baseball championship game in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

On Sunday, the Gophers earned their 19th trip to a NCAA Division I baseball regional under coach John Anderson by winning the Big Ten Tournament. This year’s experience will be unlike all but one of those previous post-season experiences.

About three hours after the victory over Purdue for the conference title on Sunday, the Gophers learned they would host an NCAA Division I regional for the first time since 2000 — and just the second time since 1977.

On Monday the Gophers were named the No. 14 overall seed for the tournament and learned the teams that will join then at Siebert Field, beginning Friday. The teams coming to Minneapolis are UCLA, Gonzaga and Canisius.

In Friday’s first-round, third-seeded Gonzaga (32-22) and second-seeded UCLA (36-19) will play at 1 p.m. The Gophers and fourth-seeded Canisius (35-20) will play at 7 p.m.

The four-team, double elimination regional will have two games each day with an if-necessary seventh game on Monday.

The Gophers (41-13) have won nine consecutive games — going 4-0 at the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Neb. — and 27 of their last 30 games to reach 40 victories for the first time since 2009.

Florida was named the No. 1 overall seed for the 64-team field.