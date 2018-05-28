On Sunday, the Gophers earned their 19th trip to a NCAA Division I baseball regional under coach John Anderson by winning the Big Ten Tournament. This year’s experience will be unlike all but one of those previous post-season experiences.
About three hours after the victory over Purdue for the conference title on Sunday, the Gophers learned they would host an NCAA Division I regional for the first time since 2000 — and just the second time since 1977.
On Monday the Gophers were named the No. 14 overall seed for the tournament and learned the teams that will join then at Siebert Field, beginning Friday. The teams coming to Minneapolis are UCLA, Gonzaga and Canisius.
In Friday’s first-round, third-seeded Gonzaga (32-22) and second-seeded UCLA (36-19) will play at 1 p.m. The Gophers and fourth-seeded Canisius (35-20) will play at 7 p.m.
The four-team, double elimination regional will have two games each day with an if-necessary seventh game on Monday.
The Gophers (41-13) have won nine consecutive games — going 4-0 at the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Neb. — and 27 of their last 30 games to reach 40 victories for the first time since 2009.
Florida was named the No. 1 overall seed for the 64-team field.
