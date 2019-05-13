The Gophers baseball team held on for a 2-1 victory over Maryland on Sunday at Siebert Field.

The victory was the sixth in the past seven games for the Gophers (24-24, 13-8 Big Ten).

The Gophers led 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Easton Bertrand and an RBI single by Drew Hmielewski in the fourth.

Maryland (24-27, 9-12) made it 2-1 when Randy Bednar led off the ninth with a home run. The Terrapins put two runners on before reliever Brett Schulze retired three hitters for a save.

Gophers starter Joshua Culliver allowed two hits and struck out four in 5⅔ innings to earn the victory.

The Gophers close the regular season with a three-game series at Northwestern, beginning Thursday.

Big Ten track and field

Amira Young’s runner-up finish in the women’s 100 meters highlighted the Gophers’ final day of the Big Ten track and field championships in Iowa City, Iowa.

Young finished in 11.54 seconds.

Bethany Hasz placed third in the 1,500 in 4:20.12.

The women’s team finished fifth with 90 points.

The men’s team finished eighth with 51 points.

Division II baseball

Three NSIC teams were selected to the 56-team NCAA Division II baseball playoff field.

Defending champion Augustana is one of eight No. 1 seeds and will play host to the four-team Central I regional, meeting Oklahoma Baptist in the first round. MSU Mankato will play Arkansas-Monticello in the other regional first-round game.

St. Cloud State will travel to the Central II regional in Warrensburg, Mo., to play Central Oklahoma.

Etc.

• MIAC softball regular-season and playoff champion St. Thomas (41-5) will play Wisconsin-La Crosse in an NCAA Division III Super Regional on Friday and Saturday. St. Thomas advanced Saturday by beating Wisconsin-Eau Claire 6-1.

• Former St. Cloud State men’s basketball coach and athletic director Noel Olson died Friday at his home in St. Cloud. He was 87. Olson served as the commissioner of the North Central Conference from 1984 to ’97.