The Gophers baseball team beat Rutgers 5-3 on Friday to lock up first place in the Big Ten. It’s the 24th Big Ten title in program history.

The Gophers scored three in the seventh inning, and Max Meyer struck out the side in the ninth to secure the victory.

Minnesota and Rutgers face off again Saturday, in a 10:30 a.m. game, the regular-season finale for the Gophers. The Big Ten tournament will begin Wednesday in Omaha. The Gophers will have the No. 1 seed.

The Gophers were ranked 12th in the latest D1Baseball.com poll. The NCAA tournment begins June 1.