– Brady Cherry homered during a four-run fourth inning and the Ohio State baseball team held on to beat the Gophers 8-6 Sunday and reach the Big Ten tournament championship game.

The Gophers (29-27) saw their season come to an end a year after winning the Big Ten tournament championship and advancing to an NCAA super regional aginst Oregon State.

The semifinal was postponed until Sunday because the length of games Saturday would have pushed the start time past the Big Ten’s 11 p.m. curfew.

The seventh-seeded Buckeyes (34-25) played fifth-seeded Nebraska for the title Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State built an 8-1 lead over Minnesota before the Gophers’ five-run seventh inning, highlighted by Jordan Kozicky’s two-run homer. Andrew Magno held the Gophers without a hit over the last 2⅓ innings for his third save of the tournament and 13th of the season.

Ohio State starter Seth Lonsway (8-4) allowed one run in four innings. Gophers starter Patrick Fredrickson (2-5) lasted 3⅓ innings.