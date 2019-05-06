Less than 15 hours after the Gophers baseball team finished off Ohio State in 18 innings Saturday, the two teams were back on the field for 18 more — at least this time they got a break in the middle.

The Gophers swept the doubleheader Sunday, defeating the Buckeyes 11-2 and 3-2 at Siebert Field.

With three victories in just over 24 hours, the Gophers moved into a tie for third place in the Big Ten.

The Gophers (20-23, 10-7) and Buckeyes (24-22, 7-10) used a total of 17 different pitchers on the weekend. The three games took just over 11 hours to play.

Sunday’s second game, perhaps mercifully, was played in a brisk 2:18. Riley Smith’s RBI double broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth. Eduardo Estrada and Jordan Kozicky homered in each game.

Tommies win MIAC softball title

Sam Birling’s squeeze bunt with one out in the bottom of the 11th lifted St. Thomas to a 1-0 victory over Hamline, ending the longest game in MIAC softball tournament history and giving the Tommies their 14th postseason conference title. Both pitchers, St. Thomas’ Kierstin Anderson-Glass and Hamline’s Alex Molloy went the distance. The Tommies (38-5) did not give up a run in three tournament games in St. Paul.

Iowa Wild wins Game 3

The Iowa Wild defeated the Chicago Wolves 2-0 to cut their American Hockey League playoff series deficit to 2-1. Luke Kunin and Matt Read scored for the Wild, and goaltender Andrew Hammond stopped all 26 shots he faced. Game 4 of the best-of-seven second-round series is Wednesday in Des Moines.

News services