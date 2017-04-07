This weekend's three-game baseball series between the Gophers and Rutgers has been called off due to inclement weather which resulted in flight cancellations for the Scarlet Knights.



It was announced last night that Friday's game would be cancelled and the status of the remaining two games would be re-evaluated as Rutgers worked through additional travel options. Unfortunately, widespread flight cancellations on the East Coast have left Rutgers without any viable options to make it to the Twin Cities for the Saturday or Sunday games in the series, leading to the cancellation of those games as well.



Information about rescheduling of the series to another date is unknown at the time.



Minnesota will be back on the field on Tuesday for an evening game in Fargo against North Dakota State before heading to Bloomington for a weekend set against Indiana. The Gophers will return to Siebert Field on April 18 for a home contest against South Dakota State.