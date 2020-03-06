Reigning Big Ten pitcher of the week Max Meyer takes the mound Friday night as the Gophers baseball team begins a three-game weekend series with Utah at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Last Friday, Meyer pitched a complete game in a 4-1 victory over North Carolina, giving up five hits and one walk to go with a career-high 14 strikeouts. The Gophers (5-8) have lost four in a row since that game.

Utah is 4-6 after going 16-33 last season.

• The Gophers softball team continues its trek across the country to open the season by playing in the UCLA/Long Beach tournament, beginning Friday with games against Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State in Long Beach, Calif. Saturday, the Gophers (12-7) play two more games in Los Angeles, the first against Cal Poly and the second against UCLA — the top-ranked team in the country. The Bruins are 20-1 and have nine shutouts.

• The Gophers women’s tennis team (10-3) begins Big Ten play with dual matches against Rutgers on Friday and Wisconsin on Saturday at the Baseline Tennis Center.

STAFF REPORTS