OFFENSIVE MVP

Tyler Johnson, Gophers

The senior receiver caught 12 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He surpassed Eric Decker’s 2009 record for most receiving yards and Ron Johnson’s 2001 receiving touchdown mark. Johnson leaves with 213 catches for 3,305 yards and 33 TDs.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Benjamin St-Juste, Gophers

The cornerback made six tackles. But he also broke up a key pass in the end zone early in the game to hold Auburn to just an opening field goal after Gophers QB Tanner Morgan threw an interception.

BY THE NUMBERS

1956 The last time the Gophers beat two top-10 teams in the same season. The Gophers took down Penn State and Auburn this year.

5 Rushing yards for Auburn in the first half.

11 The most Gophers wins in a season since 1904.

Megan Ryan