Gophers assistant Kimani Young will join Danny Hurley's staff at Connecticut, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune on Tuesday.

Young's departure to UConn was first reported by 247Sports.com and CBSSports.com. The Queens, N.Y. native gets the opportunity to be closer to his recruiting base on the east coast.

In 2012, Young got his first assistant coaching job on Richard Pitino's staff at Florida International. He followed Pitino to Minnesota, where he had been on staff since the 2013-14 season.

In 2017, Young was credited for landing four-star recruit and New York Mr. Basketball Isaiah Washington from St. Raymond's High School in the Bronx. Washington played for New Heights, Young's former AAU program in New York.

Young also landed Gophers freshman guard Jamir Harris from the Patrick School in New Jersey and junior guard Dupree McBrayer from Queens.

Pitino is expected to start a nationwide search to fill his staff, which includes assistants Ben Johnson and Ed Conroy.