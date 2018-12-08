Gophers men's gameday

3 p.m. vs. Arkansas State • Williams Arena • no TV; 100.3-FM

A return to nonconference play

Preview: The Gophers (7-2) return to nonconference play three days after their first Big Ten victory of the season, beating No. 24 Nebraska 85-78 on Wednesday. After a six-game stretch playing away from Williams Arena, the Gophers play five consecutive games at home in December, with this game the first of four vs. nonconference opponents. Arkansas State (3-5) is coached by Mike Balado, who was on Florida International's staff under Richard Pitino in 2012-13 and Louisville's staff under Rick Pitino from 2013 to '17. Arkansas State assistant Casey Stanley was a Gophers video coordinator in Pitino's first year. The Red Wolves are 0-3 on the road this season, but they defeated Evansville 87-77 at home Tuesday.

Players to watch: Gophers F Jordan Murphy broke Jim Brewer's 45-year-old school record with his 52nd career double-double Wednesday, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds vs. Nebraska. Murphy ranks first in the Big Ten and second in the nation in rebounding (12.1). Arkansas State G Ty Cockfield is averaging 21.5 points on 46.5 percent shooting from three-point range this season and had 30 points last week in a loss at Lehigh.

Numbers: Red Hawks senior guard Grantham Gillard, who is from Minneapolis, is averaging 9.1 points and 6.0 rebounds in eight starts this season.

MARCUS FULLER