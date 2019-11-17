3 p.m. No. 19 Arizona State • Williams Arena • BTN, 96.7-FM

– both victories have been by double figures — and now gets their second big test of the nonconference season. Like their opening night opponent, Missouri State, Arizona State reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament in March, eventually losing to Mississippi State. Gophers F/C Taiye Bello is averaging 15.0 points and 7.7 rebounds, both team highs. Freshman G Jasmine Powell is second on the team in scoring (12.7 ppg) and has 10 assists to one turnover. F Destiny Pitts is third in scoring at 12.3 ppg and is hitting nearly 60% of her three-point attempts.

Sun Devils update: Arizona State graduated its top three scorers from last season’s 22-11 team that finished fifth in the Pac-12. Two of their returning players are senior starters from Minnesota: G Kiara Russell, a former All-Metro selection from Osseo, and F/C Jamie Ruden, a two-time all-state selection at Rochester John Marshall. The Sun Devils have started 2-0 with one-sided home victories over Air Force and Army. Leading Arizona State is F Ja’Tavia Tapley (14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds per game), and G Robbi Ryan and F Jayde Van Hyfte (both 12.0 ppg and 6.0 rpg). Tapley is a graduate transfer who spent her first three seasons at Pac-12 rival Southern California.

Kent Youngblood