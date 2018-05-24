Home-and-home series against defending national champion Minnesota Duluth and in-state rival Minnesota State Mankato and a trip to Las Vegas to face North Dakota highlight the Gophers’ men’s hockey schedule announced Thursday.
The 2018-19 season will be the first for the Gophers under new coach Bob Motzko, the former St. Cloud State coach who was hired after Don Lucia stepped down in March. "We have a sneaky chance to be pretty good next year,'' Motzko said Wednesday during the Gopher Road Trip.
The Big Ten announced its 24-game conference schedule on Tuesday, with the Gophers opening the league schedule Nov. 9-10 at Wisconsin and concluding it Feb. 22-23 at home against Notre Dame.
Minnesota’s nonconference slate will begin Oct. 6 with the home-and-home against Minnesota Duluth. The Gophers visit the Bulldogs on Oct. 6, and UMD travels to 3M Arena at Mariucci the following day.
After a pair of exhibition games – Oct. 13 against the U.S. National Under-18 Team at Plymouth, Mich., and Oct. 20 at home against Trinity Western – the Gophers travel to Las Vegas to face North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Orleans Arena.
In the final series before starting Big Ten play, the Gophers have a home-and-home set with MSU Mankato, with the Mavericks visiting Mariucci on Nov. 2 and Minnesota traveling to Mankato the next day.
The Gophers also have three other nonconference home series: against St. Lawrence on Nov. 16-17, against Ferris State on Dec. 28-29 and against Arizona State on March 1-2 to close the regular season.
Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.
The Gophers’ 2018-19 schedule
Oct. 6: at Minnesota Duluth
Oct. 7: vs. Minnesota Duluth
Oct. 13: at U.S. National Under-18 Team, Plymouth, Mich. (exhibition)
Oct. 20: vs. Trinity Western (exhibition)
Oct. 27: vs. North Dakota at Las Vegas in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game
Nov. 2: vs. Minnesota State Mankato
Nov. 3: at Minnesota State Mankato
Nov. 9-10: at Wisconsin
Nov. 16-17: vs. St. Lawrence
Nov. 23-24: vs. Michigan State
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: vs. Ohio State
Dec. 7-8: at Michigan
Dec. 28-29: vs. Ferris State
Jan. 4-5: vs. Penn State
Jan. 11-12: at Notre Dame
Jan. 18-19: at Michigan State
Jan. 25-26: vs. Wisconsin
Feb. 1-2: vs. Michigan
Feb. 8-9: at Penn State
Feb. 15-16: at Ohio State
Feb. 22-23: vs. Notre Dame
March 1-2: vs. Arizona State
March 8-10: Best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinals, on campus sites
March 16: Big Ten semifinals, on campus sites
March 23: Big Ten championship, on campus site
March 29-31: NCAA regional weekend
April 11-13: NCAA Frozen Four at Buffalo, N.Y.
- Can three new guards fuel a bounce-back season for the Gophers? • Gophers
- Pitino: Next season's Gophers team will be his 'most talented' • Gophers
- Gophers hockey to open 2018-19 season vs. defending champion Bulldogs • Gophers
- Reusse: U baseball assistant leaving team in good place after 33-year run • Gophers
- Gophers edge Michigan State 3-2 in Big Ten baseball tournament • Gophers
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.