Reggie Lynch wasn’t on the court or the bench for the Gophers for the first time since before he transferred back home from Illinois State in 2015.

Last year’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was suspended indefinitely from playing after a University of Minnesota finding earlier in the week that he is responsible for an alleged sexual assault incident from 2016.

Figuring out how he would replace arguably his most important player maybe for the rest of the season was one huge problem, but coach Richard Pitino also has to battle a changing perception of his program. A national audience watched Saturday as ESPN analyst Dan Dakich questioned the school’s decision not to remove Lynch from the team earlier.

On the court, the Gophers were obviously missing the presence of Lynch and injured guard Amir Coffey, but they still had a chance to pull out a victory late against Indiana. But the Hoosiers outplayed them down the stretch of an emotional 75-71 loss in front of an announced crowd of 12,956 at Williams Arena.

“We got to get them to believe and trust each other,” Pitino said. “As well as continue to develop these guys … we’re going to have to tinker with things when you have issues like that.”

Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy combined for 58 points for the Gophers (13-4, 2-2 Big Ten), but a five-game winning streak came to an end as they faltered in the final minutes. Mason finished with 22 points and nine assists, but he also missed a couple of shot attempts late with Indiana leading by a point.

Jordan Murphy (3) and Jamir Harris (4) cover Indiana's Aljami Durham during the first half

Robert Johnson, who had a game-high 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, hit two free throws with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Hoosiers (9-7, 2-2) a three-point lead.

Murphy tied former Wake Forest star Tim Duncan’s double-double streak to start the season with his 17th consecutive game reaching that mark with a rebound with nine seconds left. The junior forward finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. But Murphy also missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with the Gophers trailing 72-71 and 25.7 seconds left. Murphy was 7-for-7 at the free-throw line up until that point.

Trying to replace Lynch’s 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in the starting lineup was 6-11 senior Bakary Konate, who finished with only two points and four rebounds in 27 minutes against the Hoosiers. Konate’s previous career start was before Lynch was eligible to play after sitting out per NCAA transfer rules in 2015-16.

That season, the Gophers finished with a program-worst 8-23 record — and fans on social media feared that this team might not be much better than that one when they heard before the game that Coffey was sidelined because of a right shoulder injury.

Indiana led 55-51 midway through the second half when Mason found Konate for a dunk, then followed up with five straight points for a 7-0 run to give Minnesota back the lead.

Murphy’s tip basket and a jumper from McBrayer ignited Gophers faithful and gave their team a 67-62 advantage with 7:52 left, but the Hoosiers responded with a 10-3 run to regain the lead.

Juwan Morgan, who finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, hit 1-for-2 free throws to make it 72-70 with under a minute. Before Murphy, McBrayer squandered a chance to tie it by going 1-for-2 at the foul line with 53 seconds on the clock.

The Gophers couldn’t keep the Hoosiers off the boards with a depleted frontcourt and lost the rebounding battle 45-35, including 17 offensive rebounds. Even having the Big Ten’s top rebounder Murphy wasn’t enough to compete inside because they clearly missed Lynch.