Gophers junior pitcher Amber Fiser earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors as a unanimous pick Wednesday.

The Iowa native is 25-7 as the Gophers head into the Big Ten tournament this week. Her 1.25 ERA and 281 strikeouts are conference bests, as is her .165 opposing batting average in her 202.1 innings pitches this year.

In the country, her ERA ranks 16th, while she’s eighth in wins and fifth in strikeouts. Fiser is just the second Gophers pitcher to win the honor, after Sara Groenewegen took the title in 2014 and 2017.

Fiser was also a unanimous selection to the conference First Team, as was freshman designated player/left fielder Natalie DenHartog, who also unanimously made the All-Freshman Team.

Junior leadoff batter MaKenna Partain and sophomore first baseman Hope Brandner also garnered spots on the First Team.

Senior Maddie Houlihan made the Second Team, and junior Katelyn Kemmetmueller and senior Allie Arneson achieved All-Defensive Team honors. Emily Hansen was the Gophers’ Sportsmanship Award honoree.