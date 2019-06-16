After a busy Saturday, the Gophers kicked off Sunday with another add.

Defensive back Michael Dixon announced his decision on Twitter. The Georgia safety is 6-1, 186 pounds. He is not yet ranked on 247Sports.com.

Dixon is the 14th commit in the Gophers' 2020 class and sixth to do so this weekend.

