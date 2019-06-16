After a busy Saturday, the Gophers kicked off Sunday with another add.
Defensive back Michael Dixon announced his decision on Twitter. The Georgia safety is 6-1, 186 pounds. He is not yet ranked on 247Sports.com.
Dixon is the 14th commit in the Gophers' 2020 class and sixth to do so this weekend.
C O M M I T T E D#RTB #SKI-U-MAH pic.twitter.com/e1IHafeKBK— Michael Dixon🎱 (@Flippa_8) June 16, 2019
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Gophers add Georgia defensive back Michael Dixon
He is the sixth player to verbally commit this weekend.
Gophers
Gophers add five football recruits to 2020 class
The group includes the team's second international commitment this week.
Gophers
Gophers add Netherlands cornerback to 2020 recruiting class
He's the eighth member in that group.
Gophers
Gophers get commitment from Nashville tight end
Austin Henderson is the seventh member of the 2020 recruiting class.
Vikings
Gophers' Coughlin honed pass-rushing technique with Broncos star
Senior defensive end Carter Coughlin spent a recent few days on the UNLV campus working with Broncos great Von Miller and other NFL-caliber players at Miller's pass-rush summit.