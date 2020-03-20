The Gophers added a preferred walk-on to their incoming 2020 class.
Linebacker Kendall Moore out of East Ridge announced his commitment Friday on Twitter. The 5-11, 190-pound St. Paul native is not ranked on 247Sports.com.
The Gophers still have one scholarship available for next year, with 24 signed freshmen incoming. Coach P.J. Fleck has said he is evaluating the potential to add a transfer at some point this offseason.
March 20, 2020
